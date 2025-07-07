Election Commission services suspended until further notice
July 7, 2025 12:21 pm
All e-services of the National Election Commission have been suspended until further notice.
Issuing a statement, the Election Commission stated that the services have been temporarily suspended from today (07) due to essential maintenance work.
Accordingly, all e-services—including voter list information checks, online registration, obtaining voter declarations, and extracting information related to other districts—have been suspended until further notice.