Election Commission services suspended until further notice

July 7, 2025   12:21 pm

All e-services of the National Election Commission have been suspended until further notice.

Issuing a statement, the Election Commission stated that the services have been temporarily suspended from today (07) due to essential maintenance work.

Accordingly, all e-services—including voter list information checks, online registration, obtaining voter declarations, and extracting information related to other districts—have been suspended until further notice.

