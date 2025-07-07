Petition filed over election of Seethawaka PS Chairman to be taken up at Appeals Court on 9 July

July 7, 2025   02:54 pm

The Court of Appeal today (07) ordered that the petition filed seeking the issuance of an interim injunction to prevent the holding of a secret ballot to elect the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Seethawaka Pradeshiya Sabha, be taken up on July 9 to confirm the facts.

When the petition was taken up today, Additional Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawardena, appearing on behalf of several respondents including the Commissioner of Local Government of the Western Province who was named as a respondent, informed court that the respondents had filed limited objections regarding the case.

Furthermore, the Additional Solicitor General stated that the minutes and audio recordings of the meeting held recently to elect the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Seethawaka Pradeshiya Sabha had been submitted to the Court of Appeal along with the objections.

The President’s Counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioners, presented arguments before the court and requested the court to grant him an opportunity to file counter objections in respect of these objections already filed.
Accordingly, the Additional Solicitor General requested court to grant them an opportunity to present these objections.

The Appeals Court bench then granted permission to the petitioners to submit limited objections and ordered that the matter be taken up once again on July 9 to confirm the facts.

