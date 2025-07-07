Every decision we make should be made with children in mind  PM Harini

When developing school infrastructure under the new education reforms, it is necessary to allocate higher financial support to schools in underprivileged areas in order to ensure their improvement, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has noted.

The Prime Minister who is also the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education said the ultimate goal of the education reforms is to enhance the quality of education and therefore every decision made by authorities should be done with children in mind.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya made these remarks during a discussion held to brief the governors and provincial secretaries on the support expected at the provincial and regional levels within the new education reforms at Temple Trees.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further stated:



The cooperation of the Provincial Councils is essential in implementing the education reforms that have been carefully planned. The educational reform must be implemented by integrating national policies with provincial procedures. We are well aware of the importance of maintaining consistency and avoiding contradictions in educational policies. The ultimate goal of the education reforms is to enhance the quality of education. The final beneficiaries of this process should be the students, their parents, and their families. Every decision we make should be made with the child in mind.



There are two challenges we face under the education reforms. One is to change the existing education system, and the other is to continue with some of the current procedures for a certain period during the transition.



We are compelled to implement this transformation while resolving the issues that have arisen from decisions made over time.



The Prime Minister further emphasized the importance of achieving consensus in policymaking while the schools operate under the responsibility of provincial authorities on a day-to-day basis.