A Dy Commissioner of Inland Revenue Dept arrested for soliciting a bribe

A Deputy Commissioner of the Inland Revenue Department has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from a businessman, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said.

According to a complaint made by a businessman from Piliyandala, the Deputy Commissioner was taken into custody this afternoon (07) at the main office of the Inland Revenue Department office.

The suspect had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 100,000 in order to issue the tax clearance report for the year for an institution maintained by the businessman in Dematagoda.

Later, the demanded amount was reduced to Rs. 50,000, out of which Rs. 42,000 had already been accepted by the suspect on July 3, according to CIABOC.

The Deputy Commissioner was arrested today while attempting to collect the remaining Rs. 8,000.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.