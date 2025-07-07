The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has issued a Gazette notification confirming that Ushettige Don Nishantha Jayaweera has been elected as a Member of Parliament through the National List of the National People’s Power (NPP).

This appointment has been made to fill the parliamentary vacancy created by the recent resignation of Harshana Sooriyapperuma, the Election Commission said.

The Secretary of the National People’s Power submitted Jayaweera’s name to the Election Commission, and accordingly, the Commission has taken steps to officially gazette his appointment to the vacant National List seat in parliament.

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, who previously served as the Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, resigned from both his ministerial portfolio and parliamentary membership to assume duties as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.