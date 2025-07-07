Nishantha Jayaweera appointed to Harshanas MP seat

Nishantha Jayaweera appointed to Harshanas MP seat

July 7, 2025   08:39 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has issued a Gazette notification confirming that Ushettige Don Nishantha Jayaweera has been elected as a Member of Parliament through the National List of the National People’s Power (NPP).

This appointment has been made to fill the parliamentary vacancy created by the recent resignation of Harshana Sooriyapperuma, the Election Commission said.

The Secretary of the National People’s Power submitted Jayaweera’s name to the Election Commission, and accordingly, the Commission has taken steps to officially gazette his appointment to the vacant National List seat in parliament.

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, who previously served as the Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, resigned from both his ministerial portfolio and parliamentary membership to assume duties as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

'Healthcare is not just a service. It is a social necessity' - PM Harini (English)

'Healthcare is not just a service. It is a social necessity' - PM Harini (English)

'Japanese support for Sri Lanka's debt negotiations is commendable'  Harshana Suriyapperuma (English)

'Japanese support for Sri Lanka's debt negotiations is commendable'  Harshana Suriyapperuma (English)

Current Tourism Act hinders inter-ministerial collaboration, Foreign Minister says (English)

Current Tourism Act hinders inter-ministerial collaboration, Foreign Minister says (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)