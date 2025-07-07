Tenders called for sale of 14 luxury vehicles by Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy has called for tenders for the sale of 14 luxury vehicles under its ownership.

This initiative has been undertaken on the directive of the Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakody, in line with the government’s policy to curb unnecessary public expenditure and ensure the efficient use of state resources.

Tender application forms can be obtained from the Ministry of Energy, it said.

The Ministry further stated that applicants will be granted the opportunity to inspect the vehicles upon receipt of the application.

For more information, interested parties are advised to contact the Ministry via telephone at 0112 574 740 or 0112 574 941.