Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (08), the Department of Meteorology said.

A few showers may occur in the North-western province as well.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.