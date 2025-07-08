Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country today

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country today

July 8, 2025   05:58 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (08), the Department of Meteorology said.

A few showers may occur in the North-western province as well.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

