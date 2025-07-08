Circular issued reducing mandatory retirement age of nurses to 60 years

The Public Service United Nurses Union says that the reduction of the mandatory retirement age of nurses to 60 years may cause a number of problems in the future.

President of the union Venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero stated that lowering the retirement age would further aggravate the existing shortage of nurses.

The Ministry of Health has filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the decision by the Court of Appeal to extend the mandatory retirement age of nurses to 63 years.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court issued an order on March 6th to suspend the Court of Appeal’s decision until the legal proceedings are concluded.

Based on that order, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health issued a circular on July 4 instructing that all nurses who have reached the age of 60 must be retired.