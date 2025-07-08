Israel PM Netanyahu nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump he has nominated him for Nobel Peace Prize during a private dinner held at the White House between the two leaders.

The honour was “well-deserved,” Netanyahu told Trump, before handing him the nominating letter.

Trump has long called himself a master peacemaker and made clear his desire for the Nobel Prize.

Trump, speaking in front of reporters, said the nomination was news to him.

“Coming from you, this is very meaningful,” he told the Israeli leader.

Pakistan has also formally recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention” following a spike in violence between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

As the leaders meet for the third time this year, the outwardly triumphant visit will be dogged by Israel’s 21-month war against Hamas in Gaza and questions over how hard Trump will push for an end to the conflict.

Trump says US will send more weapons to Ukraine

The announcement came days after the administration ordered a pause on deliveries of critical weapons to Ukraine.

Trump said, ‘we have to send” more weapons because “they have to be able to defend themselves.”

He said Ukraine is getting hit “very, very hard” by Russia.

Trump says he has agreed to an Iranian request to meet with US officials

The request comes in the wake of the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites.

“We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to,” Trump told reporters.

“They want to talk.”

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, sitting at the table with Trump, said the meeting would be soon, perhaps in a week.

Trump says he wants Russia to end war in Ukraine because ‘I hate to see people killed’

Trump says it doesn’t matter that the people losing their lives in the conflict aren’t American.

What’s happening between Russia and Ukraine is a “horrible thing, and I’m not happy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said. “I’m not happy with President Putin at all.”

The president said thousands of Russians and Ukrainians are losing their lives every week.

“I’m stopping wars and I hate to see people killed,” he said.

Trump confirms visit to flood-ravaged Texas

Trump said the administration is trying to help and “make it as comfortable as possible for” Texas.

He said the state was “so badly hurt by something that was a big surprise.”

Trump confirmed the visit during a White House appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu meets with Rubio and Witkoff ahead of Trump dinner

The Israeli prime minister is scheduled to have a private dinner with Trump at the White House tonight, but first he held separate meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the prime minister’s office.

The talks were held at Blair House, the presidential guest house near the White House.

Trump envoy to head Qatar this week for ceasefire-related talks

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will head to Qatari capital later this week as the Trump administration continues its push for a ceasefire and hostage deal in the 21-month war in Gaza.

“The utmost priority for the president right now in the Middle East is to end the war in Gaza and to return all of the hostages,” Leavitt said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to have a private dinner with Trump on Monday at the White House this evening.

Before his meeting with Trump on Monday, the prime minister is scheduled to meet separately with Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Displaced Palestinians hope Trump-Netanyahu meeting leads to a truce

Hungry, displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip hope Monday’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lead to a ceasefire.

The two are set to meet as negotiations continue on a plan for a 60-day truce, the release of some hostages held by Hamas and an influx of humanitarian aid.

“Displacement is death,” said Majid Farwana, who lives in a tent camp in central Gaza. “We’re suffering every minute as we try to find food, water and tenting, and we struggle with hot weather.”

Mohammed Abu Awda, who was displaced from northern Gaza, said that if he returns to find his home destroyed, he will set up a tent on the rubble.

The 21-month war, ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and driven around 90 per cent of Gaza’s population from their homes.

Hunger is widespread, with aid groups saying they have struggled to bring in food because of Israeli restrictions and the breakdown of law and order.

The tariff letters are finally getting sent

Trump has been talking for a while about ending trade negotiations and sending out letters informing countries about their tariff rates.

On Friday, the president told reporters that “I signed some letters and they’ll go out on Monday, probably 12.” (Two have been released so far.)

The letters, issued on White House stationary, have Trump’s typical flourishes and capitalisation.

“We invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far,” he wrote to the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

He ends both of the letters by saying, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Speaker Johnson to meet Netanyahu

Netanyahu is also expected to meet while he’s in Washington with the US House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson, a Republican who has aligned the House GOP lawmakers closer to Israel, plans to meet with Netanyahu on Tuesday.

Trump: former Brazilian leader should be left alone after plotting to overturn his 2022 election loss

President Donald Trump posted on social media that Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro is subject to a “WITCH HUNT” and should be left alone by that country’s judiciary.

Trump in a Monday post on Truth Social channeled his own experiences with regard to Bolsonaro, who was charged in February for plotting to stay in power after losing the 2022 election in an ongoing Brazilian Supreme Court Case.

“He is not guilty of anything, except having fought for THE PEOPLE,” Trump said.

“I have gotten to know Jair Bolsonaro, and he was a strong Leader, who truly loved his Country – Also, a very tough negotiator on TRADE. His Election was very close and now, he is leading in the Polls. This is nothing more, or less, than an attack on a Political Opponent – Something I know much about!”

Trump last month called for throwing out the corruption trial of Netanyahu, who is visiting the White House on Monday.

- Agencies