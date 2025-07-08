Govt to recruit 5,000 to police service promptly

The recruitment of 5,000 police personnel will take place promptly to fill the existing vacancies in the Police service, the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala said in Parliament.

The gazette notification in this regard has been published and applications are being accepted at present, the Minister of Public Security noted.

According to Minister Wijepala, at present, around 28,000 vacancies exist in the Police Department.

Furthermore, Minister Ananda Wijepala stated a decision has been taken to grant promotion to 5,000 police personnel including around 1,500 higher grade officers.