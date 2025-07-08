Report on controversial release of shipping containers in Parliament promptly: Dy Minister

Report on controversial release of shipping containers in Parliament promptly: Dy Minister

July 8, 2025   11:47 am

The report of the committee appointed to investigate the allegations related to the controversial release of shipping containers will be presented to Parliament in the near future, Deputy Minister of Economic Development (Prof.) Anil Jayantha Fernando has said.

The much-anticipated report, prepared by a five-member committee appointed by the Ministry of Finance was recently submitted to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Speaking in Parliament today (08), the Deputy Minister stated that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has already launched an investigation into the controversial release of shipping containers.

He emphasized that there was no political interference or political agenda involved in the release of shipping containers.

Deputy Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando added that the committee report will be presented to Parliament in due course to provide accurate answers to the allegations being raised.

The Deputy Minister of Economic Development also confirmed that immediately after the incident occurred, on the directive of the President, a five-member committee was appointed on January 30 under the leadership of the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, and a report has already been submitted. 

He said therefore the government has no intention of shielding any persons or concealing information from the public over the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)

No decision has been made to restrict vehicle imports -CBSL (English)

No decision has been made to restrict vehicle imports -CBSL (English)

Ignoring peoples' language rights led to an arms struggle - Justice Minister (English)

Ignoring peoples' language rights led to an arms struggle - Justice Minister (English)

FSP demands names of companies behind red-flagged containers (English)

FSP demands names of companies behind red-flagged containers (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)