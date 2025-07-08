Report on controversial release of shipping containers in Parliament promptly: Dy Minister

The report of the committee appointed to investigate the allegations related to the controversial release of shipping containers will be presented to Parliament in the near future, Deputy Minister of Economic Development (Prof.) Anil Jayantha Fernando has said.

The much-anticipated report, prepared by a five-member committee appointed by the Ministry of Finance was recently submitted to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Speaking in Parliament today (08), the Deputy Minister stated that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has already launched an investigation into the controversial release of shipping containers.

He emphasized that there was no political interference or political agenda involved in the release of shipping containers.

Deputy Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando added that the committee report will be presented to Parliament in due course to provide accurate answers to the allegations being raised.

The Deputy Minister of Economic Development also confirmed that immediately after the incident occurred, on the directive of the President, a five-member committee was appointed on January 30 under the leadership of the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, and a report has already been submitted.

He said therefore the government has no intention of shielding any persons or concealing information from the public over the matter.