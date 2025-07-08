Specialist neurosurgeon at Jpura Hospital further remanded

Specialist neurosurgeon at Jpura Hospital further remanded

July 8, 2025   11:56 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered that Dr. Maheshi Wijeratne, a consultant neurosurgeon attached to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, who was previously arrested and remanded by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), be further remanded until July 15.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued the order after considering the facts presented by officials from the Bribery Commission and the legal representatives of the defense, said Ada Derana reporter.

The court also ordered the release on bail of two other suspects who had been remanded in connection with the same case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)

No decision has been made to restrict vehicle imports -CBSL (English)

No decision has been made to restrict vehicle imports -CBSL (English)

Ignoring peoples' language rights led to an arms struggle - Justice Minister (English)

Ignoring peoples' language rights led to an arms struggle - Justice Minister (English)

FSP demands names of companies behind red-flagged containers (English)

FSP demands names of companies behind red-flagged containers (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)