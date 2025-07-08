The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered that Dr. Maheshi Wijeratne, a consultant neurosurgeon attached to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, who was previously arrested and remanded by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), be further remanded until July 15.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued the order after considering the facts presented by officials from the Bribery Commission and the legal representatives of the defense, said Ada Derana reporter.

The court also ordered the release on bail of two other suspects who had been remanded in connection with the same case.