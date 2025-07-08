Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India

July 8, 2025   01:07 pm

A total of 1,204,046 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka so far this year, marking a significant increase compared to the same period in 2024, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) stated.

According to latest SLTDA figures, the highest number of tourists have arrived from India which totals to 250,047.

Moreover, a total of 112,732 Russian nationals and 111,464 individuals from the United Kingdom have also visited the country in 2025.

Meanwhile, 36,002 foreign nationals visited Sri Lanka during the first six days of July.

According to the SLTDA, a total of 8,053 tourists arrived from India in July which accounts to 22.4%.

Furthermore, 3,562 persons from the United Kingdom, 2,674 from Australia, 2,362 from China and 1,553 German nationals have also visited Sri Lanka so far in the month of July.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)

No decision has been made to restrict vehicle imports -CBSL (English)

No decision has been made to restrict vehicle imports -CBSL (English)

Ignoring peoples' language rights led to an arms struggle - Justice Minister (English)

Ignoring peoples' language rights led to an arms struggle - Justice Minister (English)

FSP demands names of companies behind red-flagged containers (English)

FSP demands names of companies behind red-flagged containers (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)