Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India

A total of 1,204,046 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka so far this year, marking a significant increase compared to the same period in 2024, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) stated.

According to latest SLTDA figures, the highest number of tourists have arrived from India which totals to 250,047.

Moreover, a total of 112,732 Russian nationals and 111,464 individuals from the United Kingdom have also visited the country in 2025.

Meanwhile, 36,002 foreign nationals visited Sri Lanka during the first six days of July.

According to the SLTDA, a total of 8,053 tourists arrived from India in July which accounts to 22.4%.

Furthermore, 3,562 persons from the United Kingdom, 2,674 from Australia, 2,362 from China and 1,553 German nationals have also visited Sri Lanka so far in the month of July.