Four including Ex-DMT Commissioner General granted bail

Four persons, including former Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasinghe, have been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), on suspicion of approving the issuance of a number plate for a motor vehicle that had been illegally registered with the Department of Motor Traffic without being cleared by Sri Lanka Customs.

After considering the submissions made by the Bribery Commission and state counsel, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered the release of the four suspects on bail.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate ordered that three of the suspects be released on two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each, and the fourth suspect be released on a surety bail of Rs. 500,000.

The Magistrate also imposed a travel ban on the suspects and ordered them to hand over their passports to the court.

The case has been scheduled to be recalled on November 14.