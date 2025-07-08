Injured tusker Bhathiya shows signs of improvement

Treatment for the critically injured wild tusker ‘Bhathiya’ continued for a third day today (08), with veterinarians reporting that the elephant is showing some signs of activity.

Commenting on the condition of the tusker, Veterinarian Tharindu Chinthana Wijekoon stated that today marks the third day of treatment and also noted slight progress in the elephant’s responsiveness during the session.

Although the overall condition of ‘Bhathiya’ is still uncertain, Veterinarian Tharindu Chinthana Wijekoon said the tusker is taking water with its trunk and there is some improvement in the movement of its limbs.

He confirmed that they have observed noticeable progress this morning compared to yesterday.

Veterinarian Tharindu Chinthana Wijekoon also appreciated the support extended by villagers to treat the tusker which had been roaming around the Manigama area in Nikaweratiya while recovering from gunshot wounds sustained approximately two months ago.

The wild tusker recently fell into a water pit and met with an accident.