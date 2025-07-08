President vows to deliver justice to Easter attack victims, regardless of institutional challenges

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has affirmed that every possible step will be taken to ensure justice to the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks, without allowing the passage of time to obscure the truth.

President Dissanayake also emphasized that despite various challenges the government must confront, even within its own institutions and no matter how difficult it may be, justice must be served.

The President made these remarks, delivering a speech at the felicitation ceremony organized by the Archdiocese of Colombo to mark the 50th Ordination Anniversary of His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith’s sacred priesthood.

The event was held at the Archbishop’s House in Colombo, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

President Dissanayake stated that the life of His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith serves as an exemplary model in an era when the moral and spiritual values of society are in decline.

The President stated that His Eminence is deeply engaged in a tireless mission to uphold social harmony and spiritual upliftment.

He is a statesman who has rendered a significant service to the country, a theological scholar capable of articulating the teachings of the Bible with clarity, a powerful orator with the ability to awaken society and above all, a true humanitarian whose influence extends beyond these roles, the Head of State said.

Addressing the gathering, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith reflected on his 50 years of priestly service and commended President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for his success in ending a 75-year era of autocratic rule.

He also expressed appreciation for the President’s efforts to dismantle a political culture rooted in spreading division among ethnic communities and emphasized the need for a new approach as the country moves towards becoming a prosperous nation, according to the PMD.

On this occasion, to mark the 50th Ordination Anniversary of His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith’s priesthood, a commemorative stamp and first-day cover were officially presented to the President.

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith was born in 1947 in the Polgahawela area of Kurunegala. He was ordained as a priest on June 29, 1975, at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, by Pope Paul VI. Thereafter, he served in various roles including Assistant Parish Priest, Acting Parish Priest, Lecturer in theology and professor at the seminary.

He is proficient in multiple languages including Sinhala, Tamil, English, German, French, Spanish and Indonesian.

In 1991, under the leadership of then-Archbishop His Eminence Nicholas Marcus Fernando, he was appointed as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Colombo, with his episcopal ordination taking place at the Basilica of Our Lady of Lanka in Tewatte.

Subsequently, on June 16, 2009, Malcolm Ranjith was appointed as the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Colombo. A year later, on November 20, 2010, he was elevated to the rank of Cardinal at the Basilica of Saint Lawrence in Italy. With this appointment, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith became the second Sri Lankan to receive the blessing of holding the title of Cardinal. He has held numerous positions both nationally and internationally, including serving as chair of several international assemblies.

His Eminence has been the recipient of numerous international accolades, including the Thomas Aquinas Medal for Religious Studies awarded by the Thomas Aquinas College in the United States and the 7th Giuseppe Sciacca International Award for Cultural Achievement, conferred in 2008 by the President of the Italian Republic. A respected writer as well, he has contributed a multitude of articles to journals and newspapers.

Ven. Anunayaka of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Venerable Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero and Ven. Dr. Omalpe Sobhitha Nayaka Thero extended their wishes during the occasion.

The event was also graced by the Maha Sangha of the three Nikayas, religious leaders from all faiths, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka, Bishop Harold Anthony Perera, the Charge de Affairs of the Apostolic Nunciature Msgr. Roberto Lucchini, Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo Most Rev. Maxwell Silva and Most Rev. Anthony Jayakody, other Catholic clergy, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, several Ministers and Members of Parliament, Commanders of the Tri-Forces, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Ambassadors and many other distinguished invitees.