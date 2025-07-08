Sri Lanka-Pakistan discuss ways to improve economic, educational, and political ties

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have held discussions to improve social, economic, educational, and political ties between the two nations.

Discussions were held during a meeting between the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Major General (Retd) Faheem Ul Aziz HI and the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa in Colombo.

In a Facebook post, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa noted, “We also talked about ways to improve cooperation in health, indigenous medicine, tourism, and medical tourism.”

They have also discussed the possibility of launching joint media programs featuring cultural content from both countries, as well as the exchange of TV dramas and shows between the two nations.