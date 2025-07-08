Deputy Commissioner of Inland Revenue remanded over bribery charge

July 8, 2025   03:32 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of a Deputy Commissioner of the Inland Revenue Department, who was arrested on suspicion of accepting a bribe from a businessman to ensure the clearance of tax arrears amounting to nearly Rs. 1.1 million owed to the Inland Revenue Department (IRD).

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued the order after considering the facts presented by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the legal counsel representing the accused.

Accordingly, the suspect has been remanded until July 22.

CIABOC reported that the Deputy Commissioner was arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from a businessman in exchange for issuing a tax clearance report for an institution operated by the businessman in Dematagoda.

The complaint was lodged by a businessman from Piliyandala, following which the suspect was apprehended yesterday (July 7) at the main office of the Inland Revenue Department.

According to CIABOC, the suspect had initially demanded Rs. 100,000, but later agreed to reduce the amount to Rs. 50,000. The businessman reportedly paid Rs. 42,000 on July 3, and the Deputy Commissioner was arrested while attempting to collect the remaining Rs. 8,000.

The suspect was subsequently produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

