Committee to probe irregularities at Central Cultural Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to appoint a three-member committee to investigate alleged malpractices at the Central Cultural Fund (CCF) during the period from 2017 to 2020.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said it has been reported that various irregularities have occurred in providing financial assistance to the religious places for various activities by the Central Cultural Fund during the period from 2017 to 2020.

Therefore, it was decided at the 223rd Governing Council meeting of the Central Cultural Fund held on May 17, 2025, to appoint a committee to examine the irregularities reported to have occurred.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister to appoint a three-member committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court Judge G.M.W. Pradeep Jayathilaka for this purpose.