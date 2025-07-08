Govt. to provide annual allowance for religious school teachers

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to pay an annual allowance of Rs. 7,500, inclusive of both the teachers’ allowance and uniform allowance, to educators serving in registered religious schools affiliated with the Buddhist, Hindu, Islamic, Christian, and Catholic faiths.

Religious education plays a vital role in guiding society toward spiritual development, the Cabinet Spokesman said.

Therefore, it has been recognized providing teachers’ allowance and uniform allowance to encourage the teachers serving in religious schools without any personal expectations to obtain their undisturbed service as well as for the progress of religious education essential for the betterment of the society.

Accordingly, from the year 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal furnished by the Minister of Buddhasashana, Religious and Cultural Affairs to pay an annual amount of Rs. 7,500 inclusive of teachers’ allowance and uniform allowance to the teacher in registered religious schools belong to Buddhist, Hindu, Islam, Christian and Catholic Religious schools.