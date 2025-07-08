Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the proposal presented by the President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Defence, for the Sri Lankan Navy (SLN) to conduct maritime security operations in relation to commercial ships, under the supervision of the Ministry of Defence.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa announced this during a press briefing held today (08) to announce the Cabinet decisions.

The detailed that the International Maritime Organization declared the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Somali Sea, a high-risk zone in 2010 due to the pirate activities that had to be endured by the merchant ships engaged in international maritime traffic in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Somali Sea.

As a remedial measure for these threats, merchant ships obtain the services of armed maritime guards from foreign private maritime security companies.

Even though the International Maritime Organization has declared that the said high-risk zone has been removed from 01-01-2023, the commercial ships have continued the obtaining of the services of the armed maritime guards from foreign private maritime security companies.

The Galle and Colombo ports are primarily used to embark armed maritime guards onto ships entering the aforementioned high-risk zone and to disembark armed maritime guards deployed to protect departing ships.

On certain occasions, such maritime security operations are also carried out in the Hambantota and Trincomalee ports.

When carrying out the operational activities of the aforementioned project, the Sri Lankan Navy has been entrusted with the overall responsibility for the national security, he said.

Therefore, considering the knowledge and experience of the Sri Lankan Navy in relation to maritime security operations, it has been deemed appropriate to grant approval for the Sri Lankan Navy to independently carry out these operations.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Defence, to conduct maritime security operations by the Sri Lankan Navy under the supervision of the Ministry of Defence.