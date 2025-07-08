Over 3,800 red notices issued during Mosquito Control Week

A total of 144,250 premises have been inspected island-wide during the National Mosquito Control Week implemented last week, the Media Spokesperson of the National Dengue Control Unit of the Ministry of Health, Community Medical Specialist Dr. Prasheela Samaraweera, said.

Speaking at a press conference today (08) to announce the progress of the activities conducted during National Mosquito Control Week, she explained that 35,495 sites were identified as possible mosquito breeding grounds.

Furthermore, Dr. Samaraweera stated that 4,275 premises with mosquito larvae were detected, adding that 3,812 red notices were issued and legal actions has been initiated against 982 premises.

She also noted that schools, government offices, factories, workplaces, and religious sites were among the locations identified as high-risk.

Inspections were carried out at 400 schools, with 226 found to have potential mosquito breeding sites.

The Community Medical Specialist further mentioned that 131,789 homes were inspected, and 31,967 were identified as having potential mosquito breeding sites.

Additionally, 955 government institutions were inspected, and 292 were identified as potential breeding grounds for mosquito larvae.

Meanwhile, 30,228 dengue cases and 16 related deaths have been reported island-wide, with most cases coming from the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Eastern provinces, Dr. Prasheela Samaraweera said.