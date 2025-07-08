President stresses urgent need to digitalise IRD to achieve 2030 digital economy targets

President stresses urgent need to digitalise IRD to achieve 2030 digital economy targets

July 8, 2025   07:29 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (08) emphasised the critical need to strengthen and digitalise the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) to achieve Sri Lanka’s strategic digital economy objectives by 2030.

The President made these remarks during a discussion held this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat with representatives from the Inland Revenue Department, the Ministry of Digital Economy and the Ministry of Finance.

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to the ongoing operation and local procurement process of the IRD’s existing Revenue Administration Management Information System (RAMIS), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Discussions also focused on identifying current shortcomings within the RAMIS system and providing appropriate technological solutions. President Disanayake underscored that digitalisation is absolutely essential for efficient tax administration.

The primary goals of this initiative were also discussed, including minimising tax irregularities, simplifying the tax system, enhancing tax transparency and introducing Point of Sale (POS) machines for transactions. 

These measures are expected to broaden the country’s tax base and make the tax payment process more convenient for the public, according to the PMD.

IRD officials stated that the current government’s intervention in establishing a Ministry of Digital Economy would facilitate the easy achievement of the Inland Revenue Department’s digitalisation goals.

The digitalisation of the Inland Revenue Department is a crucial step in the government’s overall digitalisation programme and is expected to contribute significantly to Sri Lanka’s economic growth, it added.

Attendees at the discussion included the Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, 

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy Dr Hans Wijesuriya, along with officials from the Ministry of Digital Economy, the Ministry of Finance and the Inland Revenue Department.

--PMD

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)

No decision has been made to restrict vehicle imports -CBSL (English)

No decision has been made to restrict vehicle imports -CBSL (English)

Ignoring peoples' language rights led to an arms struggle - Justice Minister (English)

Ignoring peoples' language rights led to an arms struggle - Justice Minister (English)

FSP demands names of companies behind red-flagged containers (English)

FSP demands names of companies behind red-flagged containers (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm