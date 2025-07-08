Army Upul murder suspect arrested with two SMG firearms in Ragama

Army Upul murder suspect arrested with two SMG firearms in Ragama

July 8, 2025   09:40 pm

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a person in front of a residence in the Batuwatta area of Ragama on July 3rd, police said.

The suspect, along with another person, was arrested during an operation carried out by the Divisional Crime Detective Bureau in Kelaniya in the Batuwatta area of Ragama today (08).

Accordingly, at the time of the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of 67 kilograms of Kerala Ganja, 9.22 kilograms of heroin, two SMG firearms, 10 bullets, and two magazines.

On July 03, a person was shot and killed in front of a residence at Batuwatte in Ragama.

The victim, identified as ‘Army Upul’, reportedly an accomplice of ‘Ganemulle Sanjeewa’, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen who arrived in a three-wheeler, police said.

