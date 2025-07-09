Several spells of showers expected in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (09), the Department of Meteorology said.

A few showers may occur in the North-western province, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.