Several spells of showers expected in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces

July 9, 2025   05:42 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (09), the Department of Meteorology said.

A few showers may occur in the North-western province, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

