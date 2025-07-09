Two suspects arrested in connection with Kandana shooting incident
July 9, 2025 08:28 am
Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident near the Kandana Public Market on July3, where one person succumbed and another injured, police noted.
Police stated that, based on information received, the suspects were apprehended during a search operation conducted at the Rupamulla junction and Kandana town.
The suspects had reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on two individuals traveling in a motor vehicle in Kandana.
Following the shooting, the injured individuals were admitted to Ragama Teaching Hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.
A 50-year-old resident of Kandana succumbed in the incident while his brother-in-law sustained injuries, according to police.
According to police, the arrested individuals are residents of Kandana, aged 25 and 26.