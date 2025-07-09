Two suspects arrested in connection with Kandana shooting incident

July 9, 2025   08:28 am

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident near the Kandana Public Market on July3, where one person succumbed and another injured, police noted.

Police stated that, based on information received, the suspects were apprehended during a search operation conducted at the Rupamulla junction and Kandana town.

The suspects had reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on two individuals traveling in a motor vehicle in Kandana.

Following the shooting, the injured individuals were admitted to Ragama Teaching Hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.

A 50-year-old resident of Kandana succumbed in the incident while his brother-in-law sustained injuries, according to police.

According to police, the arrested individuals are residents of Kandana, aged 25 and 26.

