Nishantha Jayaweera takes oath as NPP National List MP

Ushettige Don Nishantha Jayaweera was sworn in as a National People’s Power (NPP) National List Member of Parliament before the Speaker of the House, (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne, a short while ago.

Jayaweera was sworn in as an MP to fill the Parliamentary seat that fell vacant following the resignation of Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma last month.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka yesterday issued a Gazette notification confirming that Ushettige Don Nishantha Jayaweera has been elected as a National List NPP MP.

The NPP Secretary submitted Jayaweera’s name to the Election Commission, and accordingly, the Commission took steps to gazette his appointment to the vacant National List seat in parliament.

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, who previously served as the Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, resigned from both his ministerial portfolio and parliamentary membership to assume duties as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.