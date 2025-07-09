Nishantha Jayaweera takes oath as NPP National List MP

Nishantha Jayaweera takes oath as NPP National List MP

July 9, 2025   09:33 am

Ushettige Don Nishantha Jayaweera was sworn in as a National People’s Power (NPP) National List Member of Parliament before the Speaker of the House, (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne, a short while ago.

Jayaweera was sworn in as an MP to fill the Parliamentary seat that fell vacant following the resignation of Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma last month.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka yesterday issued a Gazette notification confirming that Ushettige Don Nishantha Jayaweera has been elected as a National List NPP MP.

The NPP Secretary submitted Jayaweera’s name to the Election Commission, and accordingly, the Commission took steps to gazette his appointment to the vacant National List seat in parliament.

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, who previously served as the Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, resigned from both his ministerial portfolio and parliamentary membership to assume duties as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations (English)

Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)