Youth missing after falling into Singimale Reservoir while taking photographs

A youth has been reported missing and is feared drowned after he fell into the Singimale Reservoir in Hatton while taking a selfie, police said.

The missing boy was studying in Grade 13.

The incident occurred when the student, along with six of his friends, had gone to the Singimale Reserve above the reservoir to take photographs. While walking along the edge of the reservoir, he had fallen in, police noted.

Due to the high water level in the reservoir, the body of the missing student has not yet been found. A spokesman of the Hatton Police stated that assistance has been requested from the Police Life Saving Unit and the Navy’s diving division to locate the body.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the missing student’s parents are abroad. He had been staying at a boarding house in Hatton to attend school and was attending external computer classes.

Hatton Police are conducting investigations into the incident.