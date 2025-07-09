Youth missing after falling into Singimale Reservoir while taking photographs

Youth missing after falling into Singimale Reservoir while taking photographs

July 9, 2025   09:55 am

A youth has been reported missing and is feared drowned after he fell into the Singimale Reservoir in Hatton while taking a selfie, police said.

The missing boy was studying in Grade 13.

The incident occurred when the student, along with six of his friends, had gone to the Singimale Reserve above the reservoir to take photographs. While walking along the edge of the reservoir, he had fallen in, police noted.

Due to the high water level in the reservoir, the body of the missing student has not yet been found. A spokesman of the Hatton Police stated that assistance has been requested from the Police Life Saving Unit and the Navy’s diving division to locate the body.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the missing student’s parents are abroad. He had been staying at a boarding house in Hatton to attend school and was attending external computer classes.

Hatton Police are conducting investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations (English)

Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)