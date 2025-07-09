SC orders UGC to strictly implement existing guidelines to prevent ragging in universities

SC orders UGC to strictly implement existing guidelines to prevent ragging in universities

July 9, 2025   10:28 am

The Supreme Court today (09) ordered the University Grants Commission (UGC) to strictly implement the set of guidelines that have already been formulated to prevent ragging at universities across the country.

The Supreme Court bench also ordered the Minister of Education and Higher Education to take steps to provide necessary financial and technical support as well as facilities to implement the guidelines.

The order was issued by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Shiran Gunaratne, Priyantha Fernando, and Sobitha Rajakaruna, while delivering the verdict on a fundamental rights petition filed by Pasindu Hirushan de Silva, a first-year university student who continues to suffer both physically and mentally due to injuries sustained due to ragging in the year 2020.

The three-member bench also ordered that the case be recalled on January 14 to review the progress of how the directives are being enforced.

