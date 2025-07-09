PM Harini promises internet connections for all secondary schools before 2027

By the end of 2026, it is expected that all secondary schools will be provided with internet connections, said Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in Parliament today (09).

While responding to a question raised in Parliament, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said they have also taken steps to provide Rs. 5,000 unlimited data packages for schools.

She added that a proposal has been made to provide smartboards and other computer equipment to around 1,000 schools.

The Cabinet of Ministers has also granted approval to the proposal, the Prime Minister stated.

Accordingly, a total of 1,900 smartboards are scheduled to be distributed among 1,500 schools.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya added that initial steps have been taken to establish a National Education Management Information System that covers all levels of the education sector, with the technical support of the Sri Lanka Air Force under the Clean Sri Lanka program.