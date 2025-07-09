PM Harini promises internet connections for all secondary schools before 2027

PM Harini promises internet connections for all secondary schools before 2027

July 9, 2025   11:25 am

By the end of 2026, it is expected that all secondary schools will be provided with internet connections, said Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in Parliament today (09).

While responding to a question raised in Parliament, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said they have also taken steps to provide Rs. 5,000 unlimited data packages for schools.

She added that a proposal has been made to provide smartboards and other computer equipment to around 1,000 schools.

The Cabinet of Ministers has also granted approval to the proposal, the Prime Minister stated.

Accordingly, a total of 1,900 smartboards are scheduled to be distributed among 1,500 schools.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya added that initial steps have been taken to establish a National Education Management Information System that covers all levels of the education sector, with the technical support of the Sri Lanka Air Force under the Clean Sri Lanka program.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations (English)

Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin