Another 125 Army personnel assume UN Peacekeeping duties in Lebanon

July 9, 2025   12:10 pm

The 16th Contingent of the Sri Lanka Force Protection Company (SLFPC) has officially assumed peacekeeping duties under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the Ministry of Defence said.

The contingent, comprised of 125 Army personnel, including 11 Officers and 114 Other Ranks, is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Y.S.H.N.P Silva USP psc as the Contingent Commander, with Lieutenant Colonel B.M.A.I.U Obayasena USP psc serving as the Second in Command.

This deployment also includes four sniffer dogs, specially trained in the detection of narcotics, explosives, and mines, to enhance the unit’s operational capabilities.

The SLFPC is tasked with providing security to the UNIFIL Headquarters in Naqoura and extending protection duties to VIPs as required, the Defence added.

