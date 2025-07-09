Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya granted bail

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya granted bail

July 9, 2025   01:11 pm

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and subsequently remanded, has been granted bail, Ada Derana reporter said.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued the order after considering submissions made by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and lawyers representing the Attorney General’s Department.

Accordingly, the magistrate ordered Thushara Upuldeniya to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 25,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 2 million each. He has also been barred from entering any prison in the country.

Additionally, a travel ban was imposed, and the suspect was ordered to hand over his passport to court.

The CID arrested Thushara Upuldeniya on 09 June, in connection with investigations into allegations that he aided and abetted the unlawful release of an inmate from Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya.

