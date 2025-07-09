Shanakiyan calls for international prosecutors office to probe Easter attacks

Shanakiyan calls for international prosecutors office to probe Easter attacks

July 9, 2025   01:27 pm

A special prosecutor’s office must be established with international assistance to conduct an inquiry into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks which left more than 250 dead, Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rasamanickam said in Parliament today (09).

MP Rasamanickam said only through an independent inquiry, answers to several unanswered questions can be found and justice can be served to the victims of the Easter attacks and ensure national security.

He made these remarks while moving an adjournment debate in relation to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks in Parliament today.

MP Rasamanickam also noted that the current National People’s Power (NPP)-led government received an overwhelming mandate to investigate and find answers to alleged human rights violations and incidents such as the Easter attacks.

Therefore, he called on the government to provide a clear update on the progress of investigations related to the Easter attacks to Parliament.

The Parliamentarian also questioned as to why the present government has not tabled several reports related to the 2019 Easter attacks which is a six-year old matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations (English)

Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin