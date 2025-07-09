A special prosecutor’s office must be established with international assistance to conduct an inquiry into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks which left more than 250 dead, Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rasamanickam said in Parliament today (09).

MP Rasamanickam said only through an independent inquiry, answers to several unanswered questions can be found and justice can be served to the victims of the Easter attacks and ensure national security.

He made these remarks while moving an adjournment debate in relation to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks in Parliament today.

MP Rasamanickam also noted that the current National People’s Power (NPP)-led government received an overwhelming mandate to investigate and find answers to alleged human rights violations and incidents such as the Easter attacks.

Therefore, he called on the government to provide a clear update on the progress of investigations related to the Easter attacks to Parliament.

The Parliamentarian also questioned as to why the present government has not tabled several reports related to the 2019 Easter attacks which is a six-year old matter.