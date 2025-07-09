Although the capacity of prisons across the country is 12,000, approximately 33,000 inmates are being held at present, according to Prisons Media Spokesman Jagath Weerasinghe.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today (09), he stated that there is also a shortage of prison officers within the department at present.

He also noted that 65% of them are incarcerated due to drug-related offenses.

The Prison Media Spokesman emphasised the importance of minimizing imprisonment to prevent a major crisis.

He stated although prison officers are doing a commendable job, due to the misconduct of a few individuals, public trust has been eroded.

Prisons Media Spokesman Jagath Weerasinghe said, “most of Sri Lanka’s prisons are located in densely populated areas. People even throw mobile phones over the walls into prisons. My officers are doing an enormous job. Even though there is a shortage of staff, overall, the current condition of the prisons is satisfactory. The use of phones has been strictly limited. At present, thorough inspections are being carried out, and security is being ensured as much as possible.”