Pillayan had prior knowledge of 2019 Easter attacks: Public Security Minister

July 9, 2025   03:36 pm

Former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias ‘Pillayan’ had prior knowledge about the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, based on investigations carried out thus far, claimed the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, in Parliament today (09).

Speaking during the adjournment debate in Parliament today on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, Minister Ananda Wijepala said ‘Pillayan’ is currently being held in detention, in relation to the abduction of a University professor, the assassination of police officers and the illegal use of firearms.

He said that, accordingly, investigative officers have uncovered evidence that Pillayan had knowledge about the suicide bombings on April 21, 2019.

According to the Public Security Minister, they have received information that former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan was also in contact with intelligence officers.

He said that since investigations are currently underway, he will not reveal further information.

Minister Ananda Wijepala said the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is also reviewing the 67,000-page report on Easter Sunday attacks.

The adjournment debate on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks was moved by Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rasamanickam in Parliament earlier today.

