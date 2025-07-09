Public urged to use drinking water sparingly amid dry weather conditions

July 9, 2025   04:05 pm

Due to the prevailing dry weather conditions, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has requested consumers to use drinking water sparingly.

As the supply of drinking water is limited due to the prevailing dry weather conditions across the island, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has requested consumers to use drinking water sparingly and only for essential purposes.

The NWSDB states that the ongoing extreme dry weather conditions across various parts of the island is causing a rapid decline in water levels at major sources. At the same time, water consumption has increased significantly due to the heat.

Therefore, as the supply of drinking water is limited, the NWSDB emphasizes the importance of distributing water equally to meet everyone’s essential drinking and sanitation needs.

It also requests the public to avoid using water for non-essential tasks like washing vehicles and gardening, and to use water only for essential daily needs.

Due to this situation, water pressure may be lower than usual in highland areas because of the increased demand, the Water Board notified.

The NWSDB expresses its regret over the inconvenience caused to the public and urged to direct any inquiries to the ‘1939’ hotline for further information or assistance.

