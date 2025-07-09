Cop arrested while accepting bribe, another flees during raid

A police officer has been arrested for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 200,000 from an individual near the Ragama Hospital.

The Bribery Commission said that the suspect was arrested while accepting the bribe near the second gate of the Ragama Hospital.

Two suspects, both police officers, had reportedly been present to accept the bribe, however, one of them had managed to flee during the raid by officers of the Bribery Commission.

It is reported that the two police officers had demanded a bribe of Rs. 200,000 from an individual in order to refrain from filing a case in relation to a drug possession incident.

They had previously obtained an initial sum of Rs. 20,000 and had arrived to accept the remaining Rs. 180,000 near the Ragama Hospital this afternoon (9) when Bribery Commission officers carried out the raid and apprehended one of the suspects.

The commission said that investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspect who escaped and any others involved.