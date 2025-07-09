Japanese delegation discusses forestry training opportunities for Sri Lankan youths

Japanese delegation discusses forestry training opportunities for Sri Lankan youths

July 9, 2025   07:17 pm

A special Japanese delegation held discussions with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) today (09) regarding opportunities for sending Sri Lankan workers to Japan for training in the forestry industry.

The Head of Public Cooperation Foundation in Ōita, Japan, forestry industry leaders, and officials from the IM Japan Colombo office joined the discussion with the SLBFE’s General Manager, Mr. D.D.P. Senanayake.

They reportedly discussed regarding the ability of sending Sri Lankan youths to Japan as technical trainees in forestry-related jobs and also exchanged views on the Japanese pre-immigration training course conducted at the District Vocational Training Center in Tangalle.

Mr. Senanayake extended his gratitude to the Japanese delegation for providing these training opportunities to Sri Lankan youths and assured full support from the SLBFE for the program.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations (English)

Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm