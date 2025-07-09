Japanese delegation discusses forestry training opportunities for Sri Lankan youths

A special Japanese delegation held discussions with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) today (09) regarding opportunities for sending Sri Lankan workers to Japan for training in the forestry industry.

The Head of Public Cooperation Foundation in Ōita, Japan, forestry industry leaders, and officials from the IM Japan Colombo office joined the discussion with the SLBFE’s General Manager, Mr. D.D.P. Senanayake.

They reportedly discussed regarding the ability of sending Sri Lankan youths to Japan as technical trainees in forestry-related jobs and also exchanged views on the Japanese pre-immigration training course conducted at the District Vocational Training Center in Tangalle.

Mr. Senanayake extended his gratitude to the Japanese delegation for providing these training opportunities to Sri Lankan youths and assured full support from the SLBFE for the program.