Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

July 10, 2025   06:37 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

A few showers may occur in the North-western province. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaittivu district during the afternoon or night.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Southern province, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

UGC ordered to strictly implement existing guidelines to prevent ragging in universities (English)

UGC ordered to strictly implement existing guidelines to prevent ragging in universities (English)

NPP tried to appoint Pillayan's associate as Vakarai PS chairman, claims MP Shanakiyan (English)

NPP tried to appoint Pillayan's associate as Vakarai PS chairman, claims MP Shanakiyan (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya granted bail (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya granted bail (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)