Today is Esala Full Moon Poya Day

The Esala Full Moon Poya Day falls today (July 10).

Esala Poya is considered one of the most significant days in the Buddhist calendar, as it marks several important events in Buddhist history.

It was on an Esala Full Moon Poya Day that the Buddha arrived at the Deer Park in Isipathana to preach the Dhamma to the five ascetics, Ven. Kondanna, Vappa, Bhaddiya, Mahanama, and Assaji.

According to Buddhist history, many key events occurred on this sacred day. Notably, the conception of Prince Siddhartha in Queen Mahamaya’s womb is believed to have taken place on an Esala Full Moon Poya Day.

Furthermore, seven weeks after attaining Enlightenment, the Buddha delivered His first sermon, the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta (The Turning of the Wheel of Dhamma), to the five ascetics at Isipathana in Benares, modern-day Varanasi. This landmark discourse introduced the core teachings of the Buddha, the Four Noble Truths and the Noble Eightfold Path.

Esala Poya also marks the beginning of another important tradition in Sri Lankan Buddhism, the annual rains retreat known as Vas, which begins the day after the Esala Full Moon.

