8,355 Dansal registered for Esala Poya

July 10, 2025   09:47 am

A total of 8,355 ‘Dansal’ have been registered across the island in line with Esala Full Moon Poya Day, according to the Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU).

Accordingly, organizers have been advised to conduct the ‘Dansal’ in a health-conscious manner, PHIU Secretary Chamil Muthukuda said.

In addition, inspections of the ‘Dansal’ will be carried out throughout the day today (10).

Nearly 2,000 Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) will be deployed for this purpose.

