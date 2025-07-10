Dilith Jayaweera calls for strong economic model amidst US tariff hike

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 30% reciprocal tariff on all goods imported from Sri Lanka, the leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance and Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera said the move further underscores the urgent need for Sri Lanka to adopt a strong economic model that is clear, globally relevant, and deeply rooted in indigenous principles.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he said this is a strategy essential for Sri Lanka’s survival.

Dilith Jayaweera noted that Sri Lanka will be doomed if the country fails to recognize its competitive advantages in respective industries and continues to maintain a mindset of dependence on Western assistance.

He further stated, “I humbly propose that the government seriously study the cutting edge strategic path presented in the draft of ‘Sri Lanka’s Strategic Plan’ by Sarvajana Balaya. This is a critical time for the government to consider the central idea behind this plan, the concept of an Entrepreneurial State.”