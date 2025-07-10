Dilith Jayaweera calls for strong economic model amidst US tariff hike

Dilith Jayaweera calls for strong economic model amidst US tariff hike

July 10, 2025   11:06 am

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 30% reciprocal tariff on all goods imported from Sri Lanka, the leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance and Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera said the move further underscores the urgent need for Sri Lanka to adopt a strong economic model that is clear, globally relevant, and deeply rooted in indigenous principles.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he said this is a strategy essential for Sri Lanka’s survival.

Dilith Jayaweera noted that Sri Lanka will be doomed if the country fails to recognize its competitive advantages in respective industries and continues to maintain a mindset of dependence on Western assistance.

He further stated, “I humbly propose that the government seriously study the cutting edge strategic path presented in the draft of ‘Sri Lanka’s Strategic Plan’ by Sarvajana Balaya. This is a critical time for the government to consider the central idea behind this plan, the concept of an Entrepreneurial State.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

UGC ordered to strictly implement existing guidelines to prevent ragging in universities (English)

UGC ordered to strictly implement existing guidelines to prevent ragging in universities (English)

NPP tried to appoint Pillayan's associate as Vakarai PS chairman, claims MP Shanakiyan (English)

NPP tried to appoint Pillayan's associate as Vakarai PS chairman, claims MP Shanakiyan (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya granted bail (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya granted bail (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)