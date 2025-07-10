Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka exceed 36,000 in first six days of July

July 10, 2025   12:19 pm

Over 36,000 tourists have arrived in the country in the first six days of July 2025 alone, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said.

Accordingly, a total of 1,204,046 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka so far this year.

In 2024, the number of tourists exceeded 1.2 million by August.

The largest number of tourists in the first six days of July have arrived from India, with 8,053 arrivals, followed by 3,562 from the United Kingdom, 2,674 from Australia, and 2,362 from China.

