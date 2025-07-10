President holds talks with officials on US tariff policy

President holds talks with officials on US tariff policy

July 10, 2025   12:51 pm

A special discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (10) between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and senior Sri Lankan officials involved in ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, regarding the new tariff policy imposed by the US.

The discussion was attended by the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando; Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma; Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe; Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development, K. A. Vimalenthirarajah; and Senior Economic Advisor to the President, Duminda Hulangamuwa.

