Exports worth US$ 3 billion to US hang in the balance - Sajith

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has accused the present government of failing to conduct proper discussions with representatives of the United States and substantially reduce the tariffs proposed by US President Donald Trump on products exported by Sri Lanka.

US President Trump yesterday announced a fresh round of tariffs targeting seven countries including 30% duty on exports from Sri Lanka.

Opposition Leader Premadasa stated that “a 30% U.S. tariff on Sri Lankan exports is the price we pay for poor negotiation.”

He said the government failed to seek support from allies and experts and now nearly US$ 3 billion in exports to the US hang in the balance.

“This is a good case study on how textbook experts are not meant for real world negotiations,” Opposition Leader Premadasa added.

President Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to share official tariff letters sent directly to the heads of state including to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

These tariffs will come into effect from August 1.