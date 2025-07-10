Wife of Harak Kata among arrested with Kehelbaddara Padme and Commando Salinda in Malaysia

July 10, 2025   02:59 pm

The wife of Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne, alias “Harak Kata”, who is also believed to be the mistress of “Kehelbaddara Padme”, has reportedly been arrested by Interpol along with her child in Malaysia.

These arrests were made alongside underworld figures “Kehelbaddara Padme” and “Commando Salinda”, who are suspected to be the masterminds behind the assassination of rival gang leader Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”. They were arrested in Malaysia on July 9.

“Kehelbaddara Padme” is said to have fled from Dubai to Malaysia following the murder of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”.

The group, including Harak Kata’s wife and child, was arrested while attempting to leave Malaysia for Thailand by boat.

Police sources say that the country’s intelligence agencies were involved in uncovering the operation.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Ishara Sewwandi, one of the main suspects connected to the murder of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, is among those arrested.

Interpol has officially been contacted regarding the group, and steps will be taken to bring them back to Sri Lanka as soon as further information is received, Sri Lanka Police said.

