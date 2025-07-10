Shallow earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Delhi-NCR

Shallow earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Delhi-NCR

July 10, 2025   03:06 pm

A relatively mild earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Delhi and nearby areas on Thursday morning. The earthquake originated around Jhajjar in Haryana and was felt across the National Capital Region.

The National Centre of Seismology said the earthquake was shallow and originated about 10 km below the earth’s surface. Shallow earthquakes have greater capacity to cause damage, but in this case, the magnitude of the earthquake was not very strong.

There were no immediate reports of any damage having been caused by the earthquake.

Delhi is prone to earthquakes and falls in Zone IV of seismically active areas of the country, which is the second highest category.

In recent years, the region has experienced several magnitude 4 earthquakes. In 2022, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake originated in Delhi’s neighbouring state Haryana. It was a shallow quake but did not cause any damage.

Delhi has not recorded an earthquake above magnitude 5 in the last 10 years, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

Source: The Indian Express
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

UGC ordered to strictly implement existing guidelines to prevent ragging in universities (English)

UGC ordered to strictly implement existing guidelines to prevent ragging in universities (English)

NPP tried to appoint Pillayan's associate as Vakarai PS chairman, claims MP Shanakiyan (English)

NPP tried to appoint Pillayan's associate as Vakarai PS chairman, claims MP Shanakiyan (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya granted bail (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya granted bail (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)