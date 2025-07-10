Ceylon Chamber welcomes US tariff cut, urges govt to secure further reductions

Ceylon Chamber welcomes US tariff cut, urges govt to secure further reductions

July 10, 2025   03:11 pm

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) has welcomed the reduction by the United States in the reciprocal tariff rate from 44% to 30% and urged the government to continue discussion with US authorities.

Issuing a statement, the Chamber of Commerce said it views the reduction in the tariff rate a constructive and important first step by the government towards bringing Sri Lanka’s tariff structure for exports to the US closer to that of regional competitors.

The CCC urged continued engagement with the U.S. administration to secure a further reduction by 1 August, especially given that several regional peers are expected to benefit from even lower rates.

The statement added, “Progress in achieving a further reduction will be critical to strengthening Sri Lanka’s position in this key market, maintaining buyer confidence, and supporting sustained trade growth over the long term.”

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce noted it stands ready to support the government’s efforts through constructive dialogue, industry feedback, and coordinated advocacy.

