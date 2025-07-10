Eight youth seriously injured after van plunges off precipice in Nanu Oya

A total of eight individuals sustained serious injuries when a van veered off the road and plunged about 70 feet down a precipice in Nanu Oya.

The van was carrying a group of youth who were travelling to Nuwara Eliya.

The accident occurred at around 5:00 a.m. today (10) in the Despod Estate area along the Nanu Oya circular road.

Area residents had taken steps to promptly transport the injured individuals to the hospital.

According to the Nanu Oya Police, the accident occurred because the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel while the van suffered severe damage as a result.

Further investigations are underway.