Gold prices rise as Dollar weakens amid uncertainty with Trump Tariffs

Gold prices rise as Dollar weakens amid uncertainty with Trump Tariffs

July 10, 2025   04:07 pm

Gold prices rose on Thursday, driven by the weakness of the U.S. dollar amid heightened global trade tensions, following President Donald Trump’s imposition of reciprocal tariffs on several countries.

On Wednesday, Trump shook the world after revealing 50% tariffs on Brazil, following a feud with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The move came as a particular surprise, given that the U.S. posted a trade surplus with Brazil last year.

Spot gold prices rose 0.2% at $3,320.58 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures also advanced 0.3% at 8.21 a.m. GMT. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the value of the U.S. currency relative to a basket of foreign currencies, slipped 0.2%, while the 10-year Treasury yield fell 0.074% to 4.341% on Wednesday, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal.

A decline in the U.S. dollar makes gold more attractive for investors who use foreign currencies to purchase dollar-priced bullion. Gold prices have gained 26% this year, amid rising safe-haven bets, as Trump’s tariffs have raised recession risks worldwide.

So far this week, Trump has sent letters to several countries, including Sri Lanka, revealing a fresh set of reciprocal tariffs. The U.S. President has set a deadline of Aug. 1 before the tariffs take effect. Trump has also announced 50% tariffs on copper, a key metal used across a wide range of industries.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka gradually moving toward 5% inflation in coming quarters  CBSL Governor (English)

UGC ordered to strictly implement existing guidelines to prevent ragging in universities (English)

UGC ordered to strictly implement existing guidelines to prevent ragging in universities (English)

NPP tried to appoint Pillayan's associate as Vakarai PS chairman, claims MP Shanakiyan (English)

NPP tried to appoint Pillayan's associate as Vakarai PS chairman, claims MP Shanakiyan (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya granted bail (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya granted bail (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)